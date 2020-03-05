Murphy’s surgery to remove tumor ‘successful,’ deputy says

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s surgery to remove what was likely a cancerous tumor on his kidney was successful. The acting governor said in a tweet Wednesday that the governor is resting at a New York hospital. She gave no other details about the surgery. , Murphy’s office has said that 90% of such tumors are cancerous, but doctors weren’t able to tell for sure until the surgery. Oliver’s tweet didn’t address whether the tumor was cancerous. Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. he told NJ Advance Media that doctors were confident of being able to eradicate it.