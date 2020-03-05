NJ health officials say state has 1st positive COVID-19 test

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that a man in his 30s hospitalized in Bergen County has the state’s first positive test for the new coronavirus. Murphy on Wednesday said in a statement that state health officials are waiting on confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Murphy said local and state health officials are tracing the man’s contacts and “taking appropriate public health actions.” The development came the same day that federal health officials said they were providing the state with $1.75 million in what they called initial funding to respond to the virus in New Jersey.