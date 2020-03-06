Gambling industry urges sports bettors to wager responsibly

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The gambling industry is launching a campaign to urge sports bettors to wager responsibly, including setting and sticking to a budget, and learning thoroughly about anything on which they make a bet. The American Gaming Association on Thursday launched its “Have A Game Plan” campaign in hockey arenas in Washington and Las Vegas. The campaign will soon expand to other states where sports betting is legal. Fourteen states currently offer sports betting, and many others are considering it. The campaign is an acknowledgment that sports betting can be problematic — or worse — for some people.