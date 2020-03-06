Jets’ Quinnen Williams arrested for carrying gun at airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon when he attempted to board a plane. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said the team’s first-round draft pick last season was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15 p.m. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded. The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night.