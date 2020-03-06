New Jersey announces 2nd positive case of new coronavirus

EWING, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s acting governor said a woman in her 30’s tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming New Jersey’s second such case. Other officials on Thursday also disclosed that the first case involved a health care worker who spent time in both New York and Fort Lee. The new case involves a woman from Bergen County in her 30’s with mild symptoms, who is in isolation at home, according to Oliver and state health officials. The details came late Thursday, after a news conference when state officials disclosed that the patient had earlier been hospitalized in Englewood, Bergen County, not far from the city. The first patient is a man in his 30s who works in New York and stayed at homes in both the city and Fort Lee.