Real Estate – Paper Cup

Real Estate is an American rock band from Ridgewood NJ, formed in 2009. The band is currently based in Brooklyn NY, and currently consists of Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, Jackson Pollis, Matt Kallman and Julian Lynch. Courtney, Bleeker and Matt Mondanile were childhood friends in Ridgewood. Courtney and Bleeker became friends in eighth grade over a mutual interest in Weezer, Built to Spill and Pavement. When Courtney and Bleeker were students in High School, Courtney met Mondanile, who was a year above him, while on the school bus. Mondanile was listening to the Impossibles on his Walkman and asked if Courtney wanted to listen. From there, Courtney became acquainted with Mondanile and his friends. On Courtney’s 15th birthday, he organized a show in his parents’ back yard, with performances by all of his friends who were in bands. This was the first time that he, Bleeker and Mondanile performed live together. Throughout high school, all three would play in various bands, facilitated by the school’s Open Mic Nights.

