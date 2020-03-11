Red Cross urges healthy individuals to give blood amid coronavirus concerns

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (March 10, 2020) – The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.

The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org . At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. These mitigation measures will help ensure blood recipient safety, as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection.

Blood drive hosts play important role

Blood drive hosts also play a critical role in maintaining a sufficient blood supply and are asked to keep hosting blood drives for patients who rely on lifesaving blood. The need for blood is constant, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need of transfusions.

The Red Cross, with the help of its blood drive hosts and blood donors, can help ensure the safety and availability of the U.S. blood supply for patients including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” said Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”

To learn more about hosting a blood drive for patients in need, please visit RedCrossBlood.org

Red Cross committed to blood supply safety

The top priority of the Red Cross is the safety of our valued staff, blood donors and blood recipients, and we are committed to transparency with the American public during this evolving public health emergency. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.

Nonetheless, the Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:

Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;

Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.

As the situation evolves, the Red Cross will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed. Together, we stand ready to keep the American public informed and prepared.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, March 10-31 in New Jersey:

NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Northern New Jersey

209 Fairfield Road, Fairfield

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday (1st and 3rd of each month): 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (whole blood)

Bergen

East Rutherford

3/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Meadowlands YMCA, 390 Murray Hill Parkway

Lodi

3/25/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Memorial Post No. 5082, 163 Union St.

Paramus

3/29/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Burn Boot Camp, 224 E. Route 4, Suite 101

Wyckoff

3/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 555 Russell Ave.

_______________

Essex

Montclair

3/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park St.

Nutley

3/17/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 175 Chestnut St.

_______________

Hudson

Bayonne

3/14/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1612, 18 W. 23rd St.

_______________

Morris

Convent Station

3/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of Saint Elizabeth, Saint Joseph Hall, 2 Convent Road

Long Valley

3/13/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Flocktown-Kossmann Elementary School, 90 Flocktown Road

Madison

3/17/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Volunteer Ambulance Squad, 29 Prospect St.

_______________

Warren

Hackettstown

3/20/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Physical Therapy Plus, 57 Route 46, Suite 108

_______________

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 701, Princeton Township

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10 a.m.-6: 15 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Hunterdon

Flemington

3/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hunterdon Central Regional High School, 84 Route 31

Lambertville

3/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 108 N. Union St.

_______________

Mercer

Princeton

3/31/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Riverside Elementary School, 58 Riverside Drive

Princeton Junction

3/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Muslim Center of Greater Princeton, 2030 Old Trenton Road

Trenton

3/27/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mercer County Tech Schools, Assunpink Center, 1085 Old Trenton Road

_______________

Monmouth

Hazlet

3/18/2020: 2:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Raritan High School, 419 Middle Road

Manalapan

3/12/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Pine Brook School, 155 Pease Road

Manasquan

3/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Denis School, 119 Virginia Ave.

Matawan

3/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Clements Roman Catholic Church, 172 Freneau Ave.

Tinton Falls

3/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., American Red Cross-Jersey Coast Chapter, 1540 W. Park Ave.

_______________

Ocean

Bayville

3/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Faith Community United Methodist Church, 526 Route 9

Lakehurst

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Lakehurst Community Center, 207 Center St.

Little Egg Harbor

3/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., St. Theresa’s Church, 450 Radio Road

Long Beach Township

3/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis Parish Center, 4700 Long Beach Blvd.

Manahawkin

3/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vitamin Shoppe, 237 Stafford Park Blvd.

Toms River

3/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Days Hotel by Wyndham, 290 Route 37 E.

3/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St.

_______________

Somerset

Hillsborough

3/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 67 Route 206

Somerset

3/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aon, 400 Atrium Drive

_______________

Union

Roselle

3/31/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Abraham Clark High School, 122 E. Sixth Ave.

Summit

3/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Church, 561 Springfield Ave.

_______________

SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY

American Red Cross Blood Donation Centers

Camden County Donation Center

5425 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)

Pleasantville Donation Center

850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (whole blood)

Atlantic

Egg Harbor City

3/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave.

Egg Harbor Township

3/13/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlantic City International Airport, 101 Atlantic City International Airport

3/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Atlanticare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave.

Galloway

3/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road

Milmay

3/10/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Milmay Christian Church, 1022 Tuckahoe Road

Northfield

3/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road

Somers Point

3/13/2020: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way

_______________

Burlington

Bordentown

3/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Manheim, 730 Route 68

Browns Mills

3/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Deborah Heart & Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road

Burlington

3/10/2020: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., St. Paul’s School, 250 James St.

3/25/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., VFW Post No. 1817, 142 Riverbank Road

3/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Florence Township High School, 1050 Cedar Lane

Cinnaminson

3/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cinnaminson Community Center, 1621 Riverton Road

Delanco

3/16/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stylex Seating Inc., 740 Coopertown Road

Delran

3/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Name, 260 Conrow Road

Edgewater Park

3/25/2020: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ridgway Middle School, 300 Delanco Road

Florence

3/28/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St.

Hainesport

3/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1603 Marne Highway

Medford

3/24/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Flying W Airport Resort, 60 Fostertown Road

Moorestown

3/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., PowerBack Rehabilitation, 212 Marter Ave.

3/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Good Council School, 23 W. Prospect Ave.

3/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 446 E. Camden Ave.

Mount Laurel

3/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County, Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38

3/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonville Fire Station No. 361, 105 Masonville Road

3/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 515 Mount Laurel Road

3/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rowan College at Burlington County Laurel Hall, 3331 Route 38

3/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Golder Associates, 200 Century Parkway, Suite C

Riverside

3/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Riverside Turners, 300 Rancocas Ave.

Riverton

3/23/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 103 Fourth St.

Willingboro

3/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 216 Sunset Road

3/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Virtua Willingboro Hospital, 218 Sunset Road

_______________

Camden

Barrington

3/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post No. 7247, 109 Shreve Road

3/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Barrington VFW Post No. 7247, 109 Shreve Road

Berlin

3/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Berlin Farmers Market, 41 Clementon Road

Blackwood

3/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Camden County College, Madison Hall, 200 College Drive

Cherry Hill

3/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cherry Hill Public Library, 1100 N. Kings Highway

3/16/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., M’kor Shalom, 850 Evesham Road

3/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chinese Christian Church, The Commons, 299 Browning Lane

3/23/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cherry Hill Alternative High School, 45 Ranoldo Terrace

3/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, 2201 Chapel Ave. W,

3/26/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 2001 Springdale Road

Laurel Springs

3/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Laurel Springs School, 623 Grand Ave.

3/30/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gloucester Township Senior Center, 1261 Chews Landing Road

Sicklerville

3/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wawa, 511 Berlin-Crosskeys Rd

Stratford

3/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Jefferson Stratford Hospital, 18 E. Laurel Road

Voorhees

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virtua Health, 100 Bowman Drive

West Berlin

3/21/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., 3d Physical Therapy, 115 N. Route 73, Suite 80

_______________

Cape May

Cape May

3/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cape Resorts Group, Congress Hall, 200 Congress Place

3/26/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Lady Star of the Sea School, 520 Lafayette St.

Cape May Court House

3/17/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 198, 100 Dias Creek Road

3/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main St.

3/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church St.

North Wildwood

3/25/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave.

_______________

Cumberland

Bridgeton

3/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maxx Fit Health Center, 110 Cornwell Drive

Millville

3/18/2020: 2:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Millville High School, 200 Wade Blvd.

3/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Millville Elks Lodge No. 580, 1815 E. Broad St.

3/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cumberland County Community Church, 1800 E. Broad St.

Vineland

3/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland Campus, Student Center, 3322 College Drive

3/12/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Vineland City Hall, Council Chambers, 640 E. Wood St.

3/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., New Jersey Memorial Veterans Home, 524 N. West Blvd.

_______________

Gloucester

Clarksboro

3/17/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 14 W. Cohawkin Road

Gibbstown

3/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Greenwich Township Library, 411 Swedesboro Road

Mullica Hill

3/20/2020: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Inspira Medical Center, 700 Mullica Hill Road

3/31/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 284 Cedar Road

Newfield

3/16/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 1001 Main Road

Sewell

3/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross-Gloucester County Chapter, 3 Parke Place Blvd.

3/12/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Bunker Hill Presbyterian Church, 330 Greentree Road

3/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fellowship Bible Church, 590 Jackson Road

3/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Congregation B’nai Tikvah-Beth Israel, 115 E. Holly Ave.

Westville

3/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 2174, 640 Tacoma Blvd.

Williamstown

3/15/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dunkin,’ 50 S. Black Horse Pike

3/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Free Public Library of Monroe Township, 713 Marsha Ave.

Woodbury Heights

3/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 335 Elm Ave.

Woolwich Township

3/17/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wawa, 123 Paulsboro Road

_______________

Salem

Carneys Point

3/20/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Penns Grove Masonic Lodge, 330 Georgetown Road

Pennsville

3/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Franklin Bank, 260 N. Broadway

Pilesgrove

3/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sharptown United Methodist Church, 24 Church St.

_______________

Blood donation process

A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes. Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

