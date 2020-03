Town that closed streets to commuters gets court reprieve

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town near the busy George Washington Bridge has won a court reprieve in its effort to close some residential streets clogged by commuters using navigation apps. Leonia implemented the restrictions two years ago, citing congestion and safety issues, but the state Department of Transportation ruled they were legally invalid. An appeals court ruled recently that the DOT didn’t conduct an adequate investigation before it issued its finding.