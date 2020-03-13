Leap day, sport bets help boost NJ gambling revenue in Feb

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fifth Saturday courtesy of Leap Day, and a wave of bets on the Super Bowl helped New Jersey’s gambling industry to a revenue increase of more than 19% in February compared to a year ago. The Atlantic City casinos and the two racetracks that offer sports betting collectively took in $287.3 million. In this leap year, an extra day is added to the calendar at the end of February, and it fell on a Saturday, the busiest day of the week for casinos. New Jerseyans also wagered $494.8 million on sports during the month, including the Super Bowl.