New Jersey has 6 new cases of virus, 29 total, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials say there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing to 29 the number of people who have tested positive, including a 16-year-old girl. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says there’s little information on the teen case, except that she’s from Englewood in Bergen County, and was tested through a private commercial lab, not the state facility. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also says all gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The state’s Supreme Court also suspended all new jury trials until further notice. In response Brookdale Community College cancelled face-to-face classes on Wednesday afternoon.