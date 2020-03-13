Stuck on Repeat: Track 22 (St. Patty’s Day Edition)

Here’s your chance to see what (mostly) Irish songs are stuck in some of our DJ’s heads. If you want to follow the list on Spotify, click here.
Fox: Combining poetry and punk rock, this band has been in my personal rotation for a year now. And, I’m psyched that there is reportedly a new album on the way.
Jeff Raspe: Former members of The Pogues, Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly. It don’t get more Irish!
Michele McBride: I just like the song
Stu Coogan:
Stephanie Coskey: Not exactly Irish, but I first heard it in Ireland, does that count? LOL
Radio Daddy:Dr. Winston O’Boogie, with backing vox by honorary Irish lass “Bridget” O’No.
Tom Brennan: Rory was born in the same county (Donegal) as my family, so I have to give it up for him. It’s also an amazing “guitar god” song.