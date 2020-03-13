VIRUS-RELATED SPORTS CANCELLATIONS LEAVE LITTLE TO BET ON

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — There’s still darts. Or New Zealand cricket. The fast-spreading coronavirus has led to an unprecedented slew of cancellations or suspensions of most major professional and college sports events in the U.S., particularly within the last 48 hours. Baseball, basketball, hockey, pro soccer and college basketball all announced they were either suspending or postponing the start of their seasons due to the virus. For those who routinely bet on sports, it has taken most of the action off the board. Its impact on sports books could depend on how long the shutdowns last. The Golden Nugget’s online sports book on Thursday featured a handful of soccer games in Europe, Brazil, Iceland and Mexico; a golf championship; a New Zealand cricket match, and three darts matches.