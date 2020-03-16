Bars, restaurants in New Jersey will close Monday night

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday. Murphy made the announcement Monday morning along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The same restrictions apply to those two states. New Jersey’s Assembly is set to vote on more than two dozen bills aimed at confronting the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The Democrat-led chamber has scheduled committee and floor votes on Monday on 25 measures, including one that sets aside $20 million to the Education Department for cleaning schools and one that requires districts to offer meals or meal vouchers to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals during school.