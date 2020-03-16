City of Asbury Park Declares a State of Emergency

The City of Asbury Park’s Emergency Management Coordinator has declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency within the City of Asbury Park.

Effective March 15, 2020, the City of Asbury Park’s Emergency Management Coordinator has declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency within the City of Asbury Park due to the rapidly evolving outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in order to protect the health and safety of our community. Effective immediately, City facilitates will be closed to the public.

In addition, certain restrictions will be placed upon service establishments in Asbury Park requiring early closings on a daily basis. Restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.

All service establishments in Asbury Park with a liquor license (bars and restaurants) must close to the public on a daily basis no later than 10:00pm beginning March 15, 2020. Service establishments without a liquor license, but that have an occupancy of 75 or more, (restaurants, event spaces, hotel lobbies, retail etc), will be required to close no later than 10:00pm on a daily basis beginning March 15, 2020.

The City encourages businesses to be proactive and follow the guidelines of the CDC which include social distancing, listing of patrons at their establishments, and continual cleaning and sanitation of facilities. Violators may be subject to fines and penalties, including but not limited to, imprisonment for a term not to exceed 6 months, fines not to exceed $1,000.00, or both at the discretion of the court.

To minimize exposure for employees and to ensure continuity of municipal services, all City facilities will be closed to the public, effective immediately, including City Hall, Municipal Court, the Public Library, the Senior Center and the Department of Public Works.

City Hall will continue to operate and be responsive to resident needs through phone and online communications. All essentials services will continue to operate. Updates, information and advisories on how our community is being affected will continue to be provided as they become available.

For information on what the City of Asbury Park is doing to prepare for an outbreak in our community, visit www.cityofasburypark.com/covidpreparations

For the most up-to-date information on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) use these resources (links are available on www.cityofasburypark.com):

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: www.cdc.gov

– NJ Department of Health website: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml

– NJ Department of Health 24-Hour Free Public Hotline: 1-800-222-1222. Trained healthcare professionals are standing by to answer questions about coronavirus. The call is free.

To contact the City of Asbury Park, call 732-775-2100 or visit www.cityofasburypark.com/reportaconcern.