Marlboro Office of Emergency Management Issues Local State of Emergency Declaration

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY (March 20, 2020) – In order ensure the health and safety of the public during this COVID-19 outbreak by requiring social distancing, Mayor Jon Hornik signed Executive Order 2002-2 limiting the hours that restaurants’ dining rooms and bars may be open to the public. Effective at 12:01 am March 16, 2020, all bar and restaurant facilities shall close to the public by 10:00 pm. Restaurant seating capacity must be limited to 50% of the seating capacity in both the restaurant and bar area, if applicable. Food preparation for curbside pickup and delivery may stay in operation past 10:00pm.

Mayor Hornik said, “In light of the Local State of Emergency and the State of Emergency issued by Governor Murphy, it is a matter of public health and safety that these restrictions be put into effect. The public and local businesses should be prepared for further restrictions and possible restaurant closures in the next coming days or weeks and furthermore, state health department may take additional action to prevent the spread of the virus in our community.”

On March 9, 2020, Governor Murphy issued Executive Order 103 concerning the outbreak of COVID-19 in the State of New Jersey which allows for the suspension of enforcement of any ordinance. Chief Peter J. Pezzullo, Marlboro Emergency Management Coordinator, today issued a Local State of Emergency Declaration ahead of Mayor Hornik’s Executive Order.

Chief Peter Pezzullo stated, “It is a matter of public health and safety that these restrictions be put into effect. Violations of this order, in accordance with Section 4-3 of the Code of the Township of Marlboro shall be punishable by one or more of the following: imprisonment in the county jail or in any place provided by the Township for the detention of prisoners for any term not exceeding 90 days or by a fine not exceeding $2,000 or a period of community service not to exceed 90 days. In case of a continuing violation, each day of the violation shall constitute a separate offense. In the case of a fine imposed upon a corporation, the fine and costs may be collected in a civil action in such manner as may be prescribed by law.” Chief Pezzullo continued, “It is our hope and expectation that businesses are equally concerned about their patrons’ well-being and willingly comply with these restrictions.”

Mayor Jon Hornik said, “While we are aware that our restaurants and other retail establishments operate on thin margins and represent an important part of our community, it is prudent for us all to consider some common sense changes on how we do business. “ He continued, “While remaining diligent and following CDC, State and County Health Department guidance, please continue to patronize these establishments and even consider purchasing gift cards for future use to help local merchants through this difficult time.”

Mayor Hornik’s COVID-19 updates can be viewed on the township website at www.marlboro-nj.gov .