Murphy says all public and private schools will be ordered to close down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Details are scheduled to be announced Monday once a plan is reached with the state Department of Education. Murphy made the announcement during a Sunday afternoon phone briefing with reporters. He also said officials are considering a statewide curfew. The number of positive cases is now at 98 and two have died.

Effective March 15, 2020, the Borough of Red Bank’s Emergency Management Coordinator has declared a State of Local Disaster Emergency within the Borough of Red Bank. Due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Monmouth County and New Jersey, it is appropriate and necessary for the Borough of Red Bank to continue being proactive and a leader in its approach to advance social distancing, including preventing large gatherings in the Borough. The health and safety of our community must be our number one priority.

All non-essential places of business with occupancy greater than 25 persons are closed to the public effective March 16, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. This shall include restaurants, liquor establishments, private gyms, theaters, etc.

All bars and restaurant establishments, with and without a liquor license, are no longer permitted to serve patrons within the establishment. Any bar or restaurant establishment that currently offers food service will be permitted to conduct food takeout and food delivery service only.

All establishments with a liquor license will no longer be permitted to sell, dispense, or distribute alcoholic beverages effective March 16, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Violators may be subject to fines and penalties. It is incumbent upon all of us to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We apologize for any inconvenience but the safety of our business community and the public is our main concern. We appreciate your advance cooperation and understanding during this difficult time. The Borough encourages businesses to be proactive and follow the guidelines of the U.S. CDC which can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/businesses-employers.html

As part of the state’s coordinated response to address the novel coronavirus outbreak, Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency, effective March 9, 2020 to ramp up New Jersey’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Borough of Red Bank Mayor & Council, Administration, Office of Emergency Management, Police Department and Fire Department continue to monitor the developing situation involving presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. As of March 15, 2020, the Borough of Red Bank is not aware of any presumptive or confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Red Bank. For more information, visit the New Jersey COVID-19 Dashboard at https://www.state.nj.us/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is the respiratory illness caused by a new virus that first emerged in December 2019. The NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) is leading the state’s response to COVID-19 and is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For up-to-date information and recommendations, please visit the NJDOH coronavirus webpage (https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml) and the CDC coronavirus webpage (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html).