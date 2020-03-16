Temples – Holy Horses

Temples are an English rock band, formed in Kettering, Northamptonshire in 2012 by singer and guitarist James Bagshaw and bassist Tom Warmsley. The band’s lineup was later completed with the addition of keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Adam Smith and drummer Samuel Toms, with Toms departing in early 2018. The band was initially formed as a home studio project in mid 2012. Warmsley and Bagshaw had known each other for years before these projects.

It was at this point that they were in rival bands based in their hometown of Kettering. The duo had later worked together in The Moons, with Bagshaw also having sessioned with the Lightning Seeds and co-fronted another earlier Kettering band Sukie who formed in 2006 and charted at No 1 in the UK Indie Chart with their debut single “Pink-A-Pade”. Sukie were featured in the fanzine “Siren”, edited and created by Warmsley to document Kettering’s music scene.

