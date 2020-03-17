Schools, bars, restaurants and casinos closing in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all the state’s public and private schools, along with colleges and universities, will close indefinitely starting Wednesday. Murphy said earlier that bars, restaurants and casinos will shutter at 8 p.m. on Monday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Bars and restaurants can remain open for takeout or delivery only. The governor also said that gatherings of 50 or more people would be prohibited. Murphy also reported that there were 80 new positive cases since Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 178.