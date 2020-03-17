To bet or not to bet? Casinos, gamblers weigh virus concerns

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers and vacationers who had planned to visit U.S. casinos are expressing both disappointment and relief over a wave of closings in at least 15 states as officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sherry Giordano is an Atlantic City casino regular from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, who had a weekend gambling trip canceled. But she would have been hesitant to go even if the casinos had been open because of her husband’s medical history. Troy Wildasin, is an Emmaus, Pennsylvania, casino patron who says that even in the best of times, the sanitary state of casinos leaves a lot to be desired.