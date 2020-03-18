Monmouth County Freeholders ask community to consider supporting local businesses, economy

FREEHOLD, NJ – In light of local, county, statewide and national efforts to protect and keep residents safe from the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders is asking the public to consider supporting local businesses who rely on steady income in order to remain open and pay their employees.

“We certainly understand that during this unprecedented time there will be precautions and actions taken that may have unintended consequences that may adversely impact our local workforce, business community and tourism industry,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, who serves as liaison to the County’s divisions of Economic Development and Tourism. “I can assure the public that the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and I have been in constant contact with the appropriate State and Federal officials to discuss the economic ramifications of COVID-19 to ask them to put in place tangible business relief programs as soon as possible.”

Freeholder Director Arnone recommended that all businesses affected by the current situation record additional expenses and lost business resulting from the spread of COVID-19. He also recommended to the public several actions that can be taken immediately to support the local business community.

“There are several ways we can continue to support our local businesses and workforce during this difficult time, including ordering takeout food from restaurants and establishments who remain open for business; purchasing gift cards to use at a later date; pay for services in advance such as future hair appointments; or order online from local businesses,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “So long as the necessary safety precautions are in place, we should be able to continue to support these businesses that are run and employed by our friends, neighbors and members of our own communities.”

Freeholder Director Arnone also reminded the public that even though the annual Made in Monmouth shopping event originally scheduled for April 18 has been postponed, consumers will be able to view an online directory of the businesses that registered for the event online at www.madeinmonmouth.com in the next few days.

For the latest press releases regarding COVID-19 in Monmouth County, please visit www.visitmonmouth.com to view them online.

Crisis counselors from the Monmouth County Division of Behavioral Health are available through the phone banks to help residents who may be experiencing stress or anxiety due to the evolving situation. The counselors will provide County residents with guidance to help them through this challenging time.

The Monmouth County Health Department phone bank is now open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 732-845-2070.

If you still have questions, the New Jersey Department of Health has set up a COVID-19 24-Hour Public Hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.