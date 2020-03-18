NJ malls, amusement centers close COVID-19 response expands

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s indoor malls and amusement centers are closed at 8 p.m. It’s the latest mitigation measure aimed at curtailing the spread of the new coronavirus. Murphy also said the state has had its third death, and the number of cases has climbed to 267, up 50% from the previous day. On Tuesday, Murphy barred groups of more than 50 people from gathering. He also ordered the shutdown of some of the state’s entertainment and recreational sector, including gyms, theaters and casinos, and the curtailing of dining across the state.