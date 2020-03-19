Coronavirus claims 2 more in New Jersey, total deaths now 5

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has claimed two more lives in New Jersey, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to five. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the two deaths Wednesday. Murphy said the state recorded 162 more confirmed cases to bring the total to 427. Wednesday marked the first day students across the state are staying home as statewide school closures go into effect in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Murphy repeated his ban on gatherings or events featuring more than 50 people, including private gatherings.