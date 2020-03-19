Hearings on New Jersey toll hikes go on amid outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Public hearings on sweeping toll hikes at two of New Jersey’s major highways went ahead Wednesday despite cancellations of other public events due to the coronavirus outbreak. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority scheduled hearings for 1 p.m. at its headquarters in Woodbridge and at Camden County College at 6 p.m. The authority is proposing raising tolls up to 36% on the New Jersey Turnpike and up to 27% on the Garden State Parkway. The additional revenue will help fund a 10-year capital plan that includes several projects expected to cost between $1.3 billion and $3.5 billion.