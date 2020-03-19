Middletown Launches “Takeout Thursdays” to Promote Small Businesses During Challenging Time

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Mayor Tony Perry and the Middletown Township Committee today announced the town’s new initiative “Takeout Thursdays” to help promote small businesses that are being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning tomorrow, March 19th, the Township Committee is encouraging residents to support local businesses and their employees by ordering takeout food from restaurants or by purchasing gift cards for services or goods that can be used at a later date, such as meals, haircuts, car washes and more.

“During this uncertain period, we are encouraging our community to rally behind our small business owners and their staff to help curb the detrimental effects that this health crisis has created,” said Mayor Perry. “Our community will bounce back from these turbulent times stronger than ever as long as we stand with them and support them in any way possible.”

Any business that remains open under Governor Murphy’s Executive Order 104, please contact the Township’s Public Information Office at publicinfo@middletownnj.org with your business number and website for promotional purposes on our Made in Middletown website (www.middletownnj.org/madeinmiddletown).

“Businesses that are run and employed by our friends, neighbors and members of our communities are seeking alternative ways to operate that are deemed safe to the public as well as their employees,” said Monmouth County Freeholder Director Tom Arnone. “As fellow citizens, we need to answer their call for help and support them during these trying times.”

Starting Thursday, March 19th, we encourage residents to tag the businesses they are supporting on social media using the hashtags #TakeoutThursday #MiddletownNJ on Thursdays.