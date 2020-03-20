9 deaths include nursing home patients; elections postponed

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to nine. Murphy said Thursday three of the people who died were in two nursing homes, one each in Hudson and Essex counties. New Jersey’s total number of confirmed cases rose to more than 700, and Murphy says he thinks the figure will rise into the “many thousands.” Murphy also signed an executive order postponing numerous elections until May 12. The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover over a period of weeks, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.