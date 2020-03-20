Monmouth County to hold press conference regarding County operations in response to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders will hold a press conference tomorrow, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. in front of Monmouth County Hall of Records to provide an update regarding Monmouth County operations and programming in response to COVID-19.

Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden and Monmouth County Public Health Coordinator Christopher P. Merkel will make remarks.

The press conference will be live streamed on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.