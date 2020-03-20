OCHD REPORTS FIRST DEATH FROM COVID-19 IN OCEAN COUNTY

(Toms River) – It is with great sadness and our deepest condolences to the effected family and friends that the Ocean County Health Department is reporting our first COVID-19-related death in Ocean County. This is the ninth death in New Jersey since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late 2019.

The Ocean County Health Department is not releasing the individuals municipality of residence at this time. The decedent is a person who was high risk based on age with underlying medical conditions. Please look for daily COVID-19 case counts at www.ochd.org beginning on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 4:30PM. The OCHD website will be updated each evening with updated statistics as we learn them.