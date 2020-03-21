Monmouth County Clerk Hanlon advises of Executive Order affecting May 12 Municipal Elections

Allenhurst, Deal, Keansburg and Loch Arbour elections conducted via Vote by Mail only

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising residents that Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 105 yesterday, which mandates that the municipal elections on May 12 be conducted solely via mail-in ballots to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that all voters can exercise their right to vote without risking their health and safety. This executive order will exclusively affect the May municipal elections in Allenhurst, Deal, Keansburg, and Loch Arbour on May 12.

Clerk Hanlon is notifying voters in these four municipalities (Allenhurst, Deal, Keansburg and Loch Arbour) that due to this unprecedented situation, every registered voter will automatically receive a mail-in ballot, by law, and will not need to fill out an application. Also, voters will not be permitted to vote in-person at their polling locations on May 12.

“We will be working hand in hand with our municipal officials in these four towns to ensure that every voter receives a ballot,” said Clerk Hanlon.

Voters will be notified as to when the County Clerk’s Office will commence distribution of the mail-in ballots. Simple instructions for completing and returning mail-in ballots will be included in the ballot package.

All completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, May 12, and received by the Board of Elections for counting within 48 hours after the close of the polls.

As more information becomes available, our office will update our elections website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

Voters with additional questions about Voting by Mail should call the County Clerk’s Election Division at 732-431-7790 or email ClerkofElections@co.monmouth.nj.us.