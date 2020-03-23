Governor vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order

Gov. Phil Murphy expressed anger Sunday at reports of people in New Jersey ignoring his stay-at-home order and warned “We’re going to take action.” Saying he wanted “no gatherings of any kind,” Murphy acknowledged the difficulty of enforcement such an order in every part of the state but said he wanted people to “stay home, period.” Murphy on Saturday ordered residents to stay home, banned all gatherings and told nonessential retail businesses to close in order to slow the spread of the coronovirus. Meanwhile, the state reported four more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 20.