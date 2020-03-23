Monmouth County has 156 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 22, there are 156 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 6

Allentown: 2

Asbury Park: 1

Atlantic Highlands: 1

Belmar: 1

Bradley Beach: 1

Brielle: 2

Colts Neck: 3

Eatontown: 4

Englishtown: 1

Fair Haven: 1

Farmingdale: 1

Freehold Borough: 1

Freehold Township: 28

Hazlet: 8

Holmdel: 2

Howell: 8

Keyport: 1

Little Silver:3

Long Branch: 7 (1 Tinton Falls Quarantined in LB)

Manalapan: 22

Manasquan: 3

Marlboro: 9

Matawan: 1

Middletown: 7

Millstone: 1

Monmouth Beach: 1

Neptune: 10

Neptune City: 1

Ocean: 4

Oceanport: 2

Red Bank: 2

Rumson: 1

Sea Girt: 1

Tinton Falls: 4

Wall: 4

West Long Branch: 1

The Freeholders also announced that, due to the Governor’s Executive Order, all Monmouth County golf courses have been closed. Monmouth County open park spaces remain open.

As more information becomes available, it will be shared with the public and the media. News updates and information regarding County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.