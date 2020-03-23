The Psychedelic Furs – Don’t Believe



British new wave band The Psychedelic Furs was founded in London in February 1977. Led by singer Richard Butler and his brother Tim Butler on bass guitar, the Psychedelic Furs were one of the many acts spawned from the British post-punk scene. Their music went through several phases, from an initially austere art rock sound, to later touching on new wave and hard rock. The band scored several hits in their early career. In 1986, filmmaker John Hughes used their song “Pretty in Pink” for his movie of the same name. They went on hiatus after they finished touring in 1992, but later regrouped in 2000 and continued to perform live within the next 20 years. The band will release Made of Rain, their first studio album in nearly three decades, on 1 May 2020.

