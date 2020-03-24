In wake of virus, state orders some county inmates released

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court has ordered that some county jail inmates be released in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner signed an order allowing inmates serving in county jails on municipal court convictions or as part of probationary sentences to be released this week. The order doesn’t apply to inmates serving in state prison for more serious crimes. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced more than 900 new cases in the state and seven fatalities and said President Donald Trump had approved his request to work with FEMA to construct four pop-up hospitals in the state.