2 in PA, NJ accused of coughing on people, citing virus

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania say individuals in both states have been charged with coughing on people in stores and saying they were infected with the coronavirus. The New Jersey attorney general’s office said one man is accused of coughing on a Wegmans food store employee Sunday evening in Manalapan and telling the woman he has the coronavirus. In Pennsylvania, a man is accused of deliberately coughing in the face of a recovering pneumonia patient in a grocery store near Carlisle on Friday and repeatedly claiming he was infected with the coronavirus. Both men face terroristic threat counts and other charges.