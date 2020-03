NJ COVID-19 deaths climb by 17 to 44 in biggest jump yet

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has had 17 new deaths stemming from coronavirus, the biggest single-day jump yet, bringing the statewide total to 44. Murphy calls the report sobering. He says the state has become No. 2 in the nation for positive COVID-19 results, but says that is the result of much more testing over recent days. He says New Jersey’s total number of positive cases climbed overnight by more than 800 and stands at nearly 3,700.