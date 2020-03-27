Monmouth County has 506 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of March 26, there are 506 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The number and details of these cases will continue to be provided to towns through the chief local law enforcement officer via the County Office of Emergency Management on a daily basis.

“The most important message that we want to send to our residents is that everyone needs to take this public health crisis seriously and practice social distancing,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The goal at this time is to slow the spread of the outbreak, delay the expected surge in the number of cases and give hospitals the opportunity to obtain the needed supplies to treat patients. To do this, we all have to work together.”

There are actions that everyone can take to reduce further community spread. These actions include:

Staying home (especially if you are ill)

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Cleaning frequently touched items (cabinet handles, doorknobs, remote controls, and cell phones)

“We understand the desire to be around friends and family, but we need to remember that staying away from them may be the best way to keep them safe right now,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “You can find ways to connect safely with friends and loved ones via phone or video conferencing platforms to reduce risk of exposure to illness.”

The Monmouth County the Health Department has established a COVID-19 Hotline to answer general questions. The number is 732-845-2070 and it is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Questions can now be emailed as well to MonmouthCOVID19@visitmonmouth.com.

The Freeholders also remind residents that Monmouth County’s healthcare workers and first responders and their desperate need of personal protective equipment which has become increasingly scarce due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Donations of these items are being accepted at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, in Lincroft, beginning Wednesday, March 25, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For additional information, or to arrange the drop-off of personal protective equipment, please call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. The phone number is staffed every day, including weekends.

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.