New Jersey virus deaths, unemployment make big jumps

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s death toll from the coronavirus has nearly doubled in the last two days, rising to 81, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. He said nearly 2,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to nearly 6,900. President Donald Trump signed a declaration naming New Jersey a disaster area eligible for additional funding. And new claims for unemployment soared in New Jersey last week, an indication of how deeply shutdowns related to the coronavirus are cutting into the workforce and the economy. The state labor department received over 155,000 new claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending March 21, an increase of over 1,500% from last week.