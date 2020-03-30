Murphy calls ventilators New Jersey’s biggest antivirus need

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says additional ventilators are the biggest need in the state that has now seen at least 140 deaths from the coronavirus. Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on ABC-TV that he made the request overnight to federal officials. Murphy says the state also has a significant need of personal protective equipment for medical professionals. More than 11,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive for COVID-19. The acting superintendent of New Jersey’s state police said about 700 police officers in the state have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.