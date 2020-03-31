Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Centers
Testing sites in Monmouth and Ocean Counties
- PNC Bank Arts Center – Drive-Thru Testing Site, 116 Garden State Pkwy, Holmdel, NJ CLOSED TUESDAY 3\31 WILL REOPEN WEDNESDAY 4\1
- Immediate Care – Drive-Thru Testing Site, 479 Rt. 520, Marlboro, NJ, 855-925-5467
- Central Jersey Urgent Care – Drive-Thru Testing Site, 142 Rt. 35, Eatontown, NJ – (732) 515-5111
- Central Jersey Urgent Care – Drive-Thru Testing Site, 4564 Route 9, Howell, NJ – (732) 335-0720
- Central Jersey Urgent Care – Marlboro Drive-Thru Testing Site, 167 Route 9, Marlboro, NJ – (732) 360-579
- Ocean County – Ocean County College Drive-Thru Testing Site, 1 College Dr., Toms River, NJ, 732-341-9700