New Jersey death toll from COVID-19 approaching 300

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s death toll from the coronavirus is approaching 300 a day after the tally reached about 200. Murphy said during a daily news conference Tuesday that the number of positive cases is near 19,000, up from about 16,000. And he says the death toll climbed from 198 to 267 overnight. Among the dead were a 33-year-old firefighter from Passaic and a 30-year-old baseball coach from Cliffside Park. Also, Atlantic City’s mayor said “there is a possibility” the NBA could hold some playoff games in Boardwalk Hall once the season resumes.