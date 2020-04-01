New Jersey Devils make a major donation to health system

The owners of the New Jersey Devils of the NHL have made a significant six-figure donation to the state’s largest health care system. The donation will be use for medical equipment to ensure the safety and proper protection of all healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic. Devils co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and RWJBarnabas Health announced the donation Tuesday. They did not say how much money was given but described it as “significant and impactful.” RWJBarnabas Health has more than 35,000 system employees who treat thousands of patients daily in hospitals throughout the state.