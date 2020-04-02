Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne dies from coronavirus

Emmy and Grammy winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his band Fountains of Wayne and his songwriting on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has died from coronavirus at age 52. Schlesinger’s lawyer Josh Grier says he died Wednesday in a hospital in upstate New York. Schlesinger played bass, sang backup and co-wrote songs for Fountains of Wayne, the pop-rock band best known for the 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom.” He won a Grammy for co-writing the songs on a Stephen Colbert Christmas album in 2009, and won three Emmys including one in 2019 for his songs on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”