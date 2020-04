COVID-19 reaches quarter of New Jersey’s nursing homes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say positive coronavirus cases have reached 93 of New Jersey’s nursing homes, or about a quarter of all the state’s facilities, accounting for more than a fifth of the 355 fatalities from the virus. Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said during a daily briefing that the number of cases in the state climbed to more than 22,000, up about 3,000 in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed by 91 people from Tuesday to Wednesday.