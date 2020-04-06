NJ gives local governments power to limit short-term rentals

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is giving local and county governments new powers to restrict short term rentals as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as deaths in the state surpassed 900. The state’s emergency management director issued an administrative order aimed at hotels, motels, guest houses and private residences. It’s going into effect Sunday night. Gov. Phil Murphy says shore communities are reporting people trying to temporarily relocate there from areas hard-hit by the coronavirus spread, but those areas can lack the health care infrastructure that requires. Murphy also says his state has secured 500 more ventilators.