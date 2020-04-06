United Airlines cutting flights at LaGuardia, Newark

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines is temporarily slashing the number of its flights in and out of New York City-area airports to keep employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak. The airline’s chief operations officer, Greg Hart, told employees in a message on Saturday that United will be cutting nearly 90% of flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey for three weeks. He says affected employees will continue to receive pay and benefits. The move comes as major airlines have seen a dramatic decrease in passengers, reduced flights and grounded half their passenger jets because of the outbreak.