Monmouth County has 2,800 positive cases of COVID-19; all County parks to close

FREEHOLD, NJ –Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, due to an Executive Order signed today by the Governor, all Monmouth County parks will be closed, effective April 8.

“It is very unfortunate that the state and county parks had to be closed because of the lack of social distancing that has been taking place,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We cannot stress enough that social distancing is the only tool we have to fight COVID-19. We need everyone to do their part to flatten the curve by staying at least six feet away from each other and staying home when feeling sick.”

All public shall be restricted from parks and golf courses. Park and golf course entrances and parking lots will be gated or barricaded and visitors who gain park access by foot or bike shall be directed to leave, as the parks will still be patrolled. Marina services are suspended but owners shall be provided access to their boats.

As of April 7, there are 2,800 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 78

Allenhurst: 1

Allentown: 1

Asbury Park: 55

Atlantic Highlands: 10

Avon-by-the-Sea: 8

Belmar: 4

Bradley Beach: 11

Brielle: 17

Colts Neck: 38

Deal: 19

Eatontown: 77

Englishtown: 11

Fair Haven: 15

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 68

Freehold Township: 196

Hazlet: 105

Highlands: 10

Holmdel: 93

Howell: 240

Keansburg: 40

Keyport: 30

Lake Como: 6

Little Silver: 24

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 139

Manalapan: 237

Manasquan: 20

Marlboro: 219

Matawan: 63

Middletown: 247

Millstone: 33

Monmouth Beach: 11

Neptune City: 11

Neptune Township: 145

Ocean: 123

Oceanport: 30

Red Bank: 58

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 23

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 8

Shrewsbury Borough: 20

Shrewsbury Township: 3

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 10

Tinton Falls: 48

Union Beach: 16

Upper Freehold: 21

Wall: 96

West Long Branch: 30

Unknown: 3

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.