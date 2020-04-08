New Jersey closes state, county parks because of COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order closing state and county parks because too many people have failed to observe social-distancing guidelines. Murphy also said he signed executive orders to keep the state’s schools closed indefinitely during the coronavirus outbreak and to waive standardized testing requirements for students this year. The death toll from the virus climbed 23% overnight, from about 1,000 people to 1,232, Murphy said. More than 44,000 positive cases have been identified in New Jersey, up about 3,000 over the last 24 hours.