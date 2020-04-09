New Jersey delays primary to July because of virus outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey is pushing back its primary to July 7 from June 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak. New Jersey is among the worst-hit states in the country by the coronavirus. More than 1,500 people have died as a result, and the state has been essentially on lockdown since March 21. The state is expected to approach the peak of the virus’s curve sometime this month or next, the Democratic governor said earlier this week. New Jersey reported 275 more deaths from the virus. That brings the total to 1,504. More than 47,000 people in New Jersey have tested positive for the virus.