Murphy warns that restarting NJ too quickly could backfire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says some models suggest his state’s coronavirus crisis is reaching its peak, but others indicate the worst impact may still be weeks away. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday he is concerned that reopening public places and relaxing social distancing too early could amount to pouring gasoline on a fire. Murphy says health care recovery must occur before economic recovery takes place. He says his administration devoted significant attention this weekend to planning about how to keep people safe once restrictions begin to be lifted.