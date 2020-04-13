NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s governor says he is ordering state transit systems to reduce their capacity by half and will require all transit riders to wear face coverings. Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that many essential workers get to work by public transit “and we need to protect them during that trip.” The governor said an executive order to go into effect as of 8 p.m. Monday will also require face coverings for customers picking up takeout from restaurants and bars. Face coverings will not be required for curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants and bars will be required to provide face coverings for workers.