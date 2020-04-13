The No Ones – No One Falls Alone

The No Ones… a band that stretches from the southwest of Norway through Athens, Georgia to the northwest corner of the USA, consisting of members from I Was A King, The Minus 5 and R.E.M. As this pedigree almost dictates, The No Ones wield Fender and Rickenbacker guitars, cutting, chiming and fuzzing their way through collaborative songs of life, death and love. The vocal harmonies and psychedelic flourishes fuse the sunny turbulent sounds of the ’60s with the darkness and decay of today. The No Ones are Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, Scott McCaughey, Frode Strømstad and Peter Buck.

